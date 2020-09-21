The Arabia CSR Awards are a benchmark of excellence in sustainable and positive change management programmes Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The 13th cycle of the Arabia CSR (corporate social responsibility) Awards will honour sustainability champions at a semi virtual gala to be held on October 6 in Dubai, the organisers said in a press release.

To be attended by experts who lead impactful corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, the Arabia CSR Awards are a benchmark of excellence in sustainable and positive change management programmes that make a tangible difference to the community and the environment.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qassimi, chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, the Awards are presented in 13 categories to cover the gamut of the economy, including: public sector organisations/departments, large-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, small-sized enterprises, energy, financial services, social enterprise, construction, hospitality, health care, best new business, partnerships and collaborations and the edition this year of the automotive sector (new).

Regarded as the Green Oscars of CSR and Sustainability in the Middle East, the Arabia CSR Awards is the first-of-its-kind initiative to gain the support of the leadership of Dubai, the UN Global Compact, the United Nations Environment Programme, the League of Arab States, and a wide host of private sector entities, the organisers said.

Background The 2020 cycle of the awards was launched in January, and even amid lockdowns, the awards secretariat engaged with applicants and potential entrants. A remotely conducted Awards Clinic, held in April, offered extensive guidance and walk-through demos to assist applicants for the demanding criteria and other requirements.

Entries came in from across the GCC, Levant and North Africa representing 34 business sectors. An independent panel of experts from the region and abroad evaluated the entries in August with the winners to be announced at the gala event. The awards are audited by DNV.GL, and the event will be carbon-neutral, managed by Farnek.

The award uses globally recognised standards, frameworks, agendas and best practices along with a mix of local priorities, to develop a set of criteria that is unlike any other and has earned the reputation of being ‘the Arab Sustainability Benchmark’.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder, President and CEO of Arabia CSR Network, said: “The 13th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards comes at the most opportune time, when the value of corporate social responsibility, as a tangible function of organisational purpose, is more relevant than ever before. The COVID-19 outbreak and the challenges that followed have underlined the need for closer collaboration among organisations in the public and private sector to promote social responsibility best practices.

