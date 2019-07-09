Errant cyclists will see their bicycles permanently confiscated, say police

Sharjah: Police in Sharjah have confiscated 1,393 motorcycles and bicycles as part of an ongoing campaign to enforce traffic rules among riders.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said: “The campaign aims to stop cyclists and motorcyclists from riding against oncoming traffic as well as in prohibited areas such as highways.”

A number of cyclists and motorcyclists get involved in road accidents as they do not follow traffic rules.

Bicycles of errant cyclists will be permanently confiscated, Sharjah Police officials warned.

Lt Col Al Naqbi added that the campaign will cover all roads, especially during peak morning traffic hours.

“Most of those who move around on bicycles in industrial areas are violating the law,” he said.