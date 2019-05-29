For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai- Faraj Fund has announced that it has successfully completed the release of 100 inmates from the UAE’s penal and correctional institutions during Ramadan in line with its initiatives for the Year of Tolerance.

Since its launch in 2009, the Faraj Fund has helped over 12,000 inmates in penal and correctional institutions from over 50 nationalities. The fund supports families of the incarcerated, who often find themselves in difficult economic circumstances, as they previously relied on the financial support of their provider in prison.