Dubai Municipality has recently opened the Quranic Park for public free of charge. The park was developed in Khawaneej on an area of 64 hectares at a total cost of AED 200 million. During the first week of opening the park received 100,000 visitors. COURTESY DM Image Credit:

Dubai: More than 100,000 people have visited the Quranic Park in Dubai during the first week after its opening, Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday.

The Municipality on March 29 opened the Quranic Park, developed at a cost of Dh200 million and on an area of 64 hectares in Al Khawaneej.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the opening of the park comes in the Year of Tolerance. “Dubai Municipality has developed this park to promote the Islamic cultural and civilizational roles, as the park contains cultural elements that bring closer the interaction between different cultures. It also comes within the policy of increasing the green area in the emirate and the diversity of different landmarks.”

The entry to the park is free of charge though visitors have to pay Dh5 each to enter the Cave of Miracles and the Glass House. Nol card has to be used to pay entrance fees.