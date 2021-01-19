A total of 10,000 frontline workers with limited income will get expanded medical insurance coverage for themselves and their families. Photo for illustrative purpose. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: A total of 10,000 frontline workers with limited income will get expanded medical insurance coverage for themselves and their families.

The initiative was announced by the Frontline Heroes Office, following its partnership with the National health Insurance Company — Daman. The eligible frontline professionals will get expanded coverage that will parallel the benefits provided to expat Abu Dhabi Government employees. The scheme will be implemented from February 1 onwards.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan “Our leadership believes that protecting the health and well-being of our frontline heroes is the responsibility of the nation. These brave men and women have cared for and protected the health and safety of the people of the UAE throughout this pandemic, and we owe deep appreciation to them and their families. This initiative ensures that our frontline professionals in need will have enhanced access to medical care,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, said:

The Frontline Heroes Office insurance top-up programme was developed in direct response to the results of a survey of over 8,000 frontline professionals working in health care facilities across the UAE, and at entities responsible for sanitisation and prevention. A major challenge identified during the survey was the overall health and well-being of frontline professionals during the pandemic.

New programme

The new programme will be administered by Daman, which will work directly with employers to identify and register eligible frontline professionals into the programme Additionally, the health insurer will coordinate with treating medical facilities in terms of service approvals, coverage of claims and any interfacing required with its network of facilities.

The new 12-month top-up programme covers deductibles and coinsurance that are set in the beneficiaries’ existing health insurance plans, such as those set for consultations and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, those with plans that have annual limits on pharmaceutical coverage will receive further coverage of up to Dh3,000 if they exceed the set limit.

Service to our nation

“We are proud to be chosen by the Frontline Heroes Office to work on this programme that ensures those who put themselves and their families at risk in service to our nation are protected and cared for. Everyone in Daman is incredibly honoured by the opportunity to show appreciation to the brave individuals and their families who have put the community of our beloved country first. They have spared no effort in their work, and we are committed to do the same as part of this programme,” said Khaled Almehairi, Daman chairman said.