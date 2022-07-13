Witness the magical transformation of Dhofar from rugged desert to lush tropical gardens when you stay four nights and pay three in the beachside luxury of Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara this Khareef season in Oman.

Discover the natural summer phenomenon, which sees the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula turn vibrant green after showers from the edges of the Indian Ocean monsoons bring new life to the rocky terrain of Salalah and beyond. Enjoy Salalah Tourism Carnival with concerts, traditional performances and cultural displays in different public places and parks throughout the area.

Breathe the rich fragrance of fresh frankincense as you explore a playground of temporary vegetation, lakes, and waterfalls with Anantara’s Salalah guru, a local expert with unsurpassed knowledge of the nature, culture, and secrets of this unique and magical landscape.

Sit down to a delicious gourmet picnic in one of Salalah’s most spectacular Khareef spots. Witness newly formed waterfalls cascading from mountains, spot free-roaming camels and other local wildlife, uncover secret swimming holes, and enjoy picturesque boat rides around Darbat Lake. Or immerse yourself in a breath-taking environment surrounded by mountains with enormous crashing waves and explosive 'blow holes' reaching 30 metres high.

“Everyone knows about the extreme desert summers found in most of the Arabian world, however Khareef season in Salalah is something quite unexpected and truly spellbinding. We’re excited to offer our guests an extra night’s stay this season, so they have time to fully explore both the ephemeral green landscapes and the incredible facilities of our luxury resort,” said Andrea Orru, general manager, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara.

Al Baleed Resort’s exceptional facilities allow guests to indulge in true Anantara luxury between outdoor adventures or during the season’s short refreshing showers. Whether staying in a spacious deluxe room or the modern elegance of a villa with a private pool, comfort will be ensured for the entire family every moment at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara.

Relax at the Anantara Spa where rejuvenating treatments using indigenous ingredients bring new bliss to mind, body, and soul through traditional rituals, soothing cleanses, and the region's only luxury hammam spa.

Experience the world’s culinary delights from west to east in three signature restaurants, including the award-winning Asian speciality, Mekong. Wander the long sand beach beside the Arabian Sea and slip into the warm waters of the 44-metre-long infinity pool. Families will also benefit from complimentary access to the Albahhara Kids’ and Alshirae Teens’ clubs as well as scheduled resort activities for adults and kids.

Stay four nights and pay three with sumptuous daily breakfast throughout Khareef season this July and August. The Anantara Khareef package starts from 149 Omani rial (around Dh1,421). Feel the gentle relief of cooler temperatures and discover rich luxury beside the blue lagoon and white sand beach in Salalah’s most enchanting season.

For more information and reservations, please visit Anantara.com, email res.aabs@anantara.com, or phone +968 2322 8222.

