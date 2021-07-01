If you are looking to spend some quality family time together in Dubai, this Summer Escape deal is not be missed! Be transported to the dream summer getaway at the French-Polynesian inspired, Sofitel Dubai The Palm resort featuring a relaxing stay, refreshing experiences and exclusive premium benefits closer to home. The multi award-winning family hotel in Dubai is offering an exclusive summer stay deal that saves you 30 per cent from the regular rates plus complimentary buffet breakfast daily until September 15, 2021.
Enjoy a safe and relaxing holiday at our beach resort on Palm Jumeirah with daily access to 6 outdoor pools and a private beach. This special offer is available for our luxurious rooms, suites, and fully furnished hotel apartments. During your stay, enjoy a variety of cuisines across 6 restaurants and 5 bars and lounges or pamper yourself at our award-winning Sofitel SPA. Families with children will also benefit from daily access to Amura Kids Club where interactive children’s activities are available daily.
In addition, kids up to 17 years stay and eat for free at all our restaurants as long as they are sharing the same accommodation with the parents. This offer is available for our Luxury Sea View Rooms, Junior Suites and fully furnished One Bedroom Apartments. Parents can also enjoy 50 per cent off on 60 minutes full body couples massage in their private suite at Sofitel SPA. The offer starts at Dh649 (including taxes) and an online voucher has to be purchased for this special deal.
For more information, visit www.sofiteldubaithepalm.com, email H6541-RE@sofitel.com or call +971 44 55 66 77.