Crystal chandeliers and burgundy leather set the scene at Morgan’s new Dubai Creek lounge
Dubai: Morgan’s Gastropub at Al Bandar Rotana on Dubai Creek has opened a Roaring Twenties-inspired lounge, giving guests a quieter place to gather away from the bustle of the main restaurant.
Modelled on classic private members’ clubs, the lounge pairs deep burgundy leather armchairs with dark walnut panelling and black marble tables. Crystal chandeliers, warm amber lighting and antique brass accents give the room its 1920s character.
The lounge’s smaller layout creates a more intimate setting within the gastropub, carrying its vintage design into a space suited to conversation.
“Morgan’s has always been a venue with a distinctive personality, and we wanted this new addition to feel like a natural extension of that character,” said Ayman Ashor, general manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana – Dubai Creek.
“The lounge brings together timeless design, warmth and attention to detail, creating another inviting space within the hotel.”