While getting set for the reopening, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality launched the Meydan Safety and Cleanliness Commitment – a dedicated and thorough cleaning drive to ensure the utmost safety of all its guests as it prepared to open doors on July 12, 2020.

As part of this commitment, the hotel received the prestigious Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label – to ensure high hygiene standards throughout the hotel and resort. All staff underwent professional infection control training equivalent to a hospital grade process.

Enhanced and innovative disinfection technologies such as electrostatic sprayers, hospital grade chemicals, ultraviolet light vacuum machines, UV box sterilizers, steam cleaners and cold fogging machines have been used throughout the hotels.

Mohamed Shawky, Hotel Manager of The Meydan Hotel comments, “The safety of our guests and colleagues alike is very important to us hence we are taking extra measures of preparedness to provide a safe stay for all guests who choose to stay in our hotels. We take pride in developing this comprehensive programme, which combines an additional layer of safety with the highest level of personalized service, comfort and care.”

In addition, the following procedures are also being introduced:

• Room amenities – In line with Dubai authority guidelines, mini hand sanitizers will be included in every room, masks and gloves will be provided upon request and door seals will be in placed to indicate that a room hasn’t been accessed after being comprehensively cleaned.

• Cleaning process for rooms – All rooms will be placed on ‘Do Not Disturb’ status by default to provide guests with absolute privacy. Each room will be cleaned by two staff for maximum efficiency. High Touch Surfaces (HTS) such as doorknobs, light switches, call buttons etc. will be disinfected thoroughly. Minibars will be removed, Paper amenities will be de-cluttered and both will be available only on request or will be replaced with digital versions.

• Public area cleaning facilities – The frequency of cleaning public areas will be increased throughout. Hotel lobby, primary entrances, fitness centre and high traffic areas will have guest accessible hand-sanitizing stations and disinfection wipes to allow guests to disinfect high touching points before use.

• Guest requests – All guest requests will be attended at the guest room door, keeping a distance of 1.5 metre as per contactless guidelines plus all items will be organized in pantries to support the timeliness of the operation.

• Contactless delivery – Contactless pick-up from the restaurants will be implemented and riders will not be allowed into the hotel. All transactions will be made cashless to limit unnecessary contact.

• Social distancing - Stickers will be placed on the floors to remind guests to maintain physical distancing. Plexiglass barriers will be installed at front desk to separate guests from colleagues. All furniture in public areas will be rearranged to keep social distancing rules for the convenience of guests. Same procedure will be implemented for back of house areas and colleagues restaurant

• Contactless Check-In - Upon arrival, hotel visitors can also expect contactless check-in where hotel staff have undergone intensive training to complete formalities with minimum timing. Key cards will be disinfected before and after usage in UV box sterilizers.

• Food safety - All food handlers and supervisors are trained on safe food preparation and service practices and there is a rigorous quality compliance monitoring system in place. Hotels have valid certificates on food safety and quality control from ISO 22000 and ISO 9001

To celebrate the reopening, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality launched a new unparalleled daycation at Dh249 for family with up to 2 kids an unbeatable staycation deal, with saving up to 30 per cent, redeemable F&B credits and more. The guests can avail a wonderful stay at the Meydan Hotel starting from Dh399.

Expect scenic views, a variety of mouth-watering cuisines to choose from and top-notch service throughout. Diners can savour generous F&B benefits, where AED 200 will be redeemable towards F&B with a stay, includes complimentary breakfast alongside a flexible refund policy to ensure your safety is certain.