Whether you wish to ring in a dazzling Christmas and New Year’s with close friends and family or looking to escape the city lights with a special someone, JA The Resort makes for an ideal destination. With three 5-star hotels to choose from, it offers live entertainment, mouth-watering cuisine, unique experiences and plenty of festive cheer.
There’s a daily Glow Fest program at Palmito Garden from 6pm to 10pm with fun stall games and activities for kids and a special glide skating rink with a festive winter atmosphere. Daily live entertainment and festive bevvies make this festive season oh so memorable.
What better way to celebrate Christmas Day than with splashing around in the pool or by the beach? The outdoor brunch is not only filled with festive dishes, live cooking station and live entertainment, but the younger ones are kept busy with loads of fun & games and a gift-bearing santa. Bookings are required for the December 25th Christmas Day Brunch from 12:30pm – 4pm, starting at AED450 per person with soft beverages, 50 per cent off for kids 6-12 yrs.
Get your groove on to bring in 2023 at our Al Fresco buffet gala dinner with jivin’ live music and funky entertainment at the Saturday Night Fever NYE. When the clock strikes midnight, celebrate in the company of family and friends as you watch the enchanting fireworks fill the sky. Bookings are required for the NYE from 7pm-2am, price for adults AED 1,895 per person and kids aged 6-12 AED 995.
For bookings contact: restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com or call 04 814 5604