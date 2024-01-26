Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi hotel operator Rotana announced plans to launch eight new properties in Saudi Arabia over the next four years on Friday. This would bring the total key count to 4,400 across 16 properties across the Kingdom. Rotana is also working to develop 49 new properties in 29 cities in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Türkiye.
The expansion plans were launched during the second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum (STF), held from January 22 to 24.
Eddy Tannous, Rotana’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “With ambitious developments and plans at hand, Rotana’s continuous engagement showcases our commitment to shaping the future of tourism in the vibrant Saudi Arabia market.”
The eight new properties include four Edge by Rotana and one Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh, Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar, Al Manakha Rotana in Madinah, and an Edge by Rotana in Al Baha.
Saudi Arabia presents one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, and Rotana is on track to meet its ambitious goal to double the number of rooms it currently runs in the Kingdom over the upcoming years, the hotel group has said.
Across the wider GCC, Rotana’s strong regional pipeline for 2024 also includes Onyx Arjaan by Rotana in Manama, Bahrain, Bomonti Arjaan by Rotana in Istanbul, Türkiye, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha, Qatar and Luxor Rotana Resort in Luxor, Egypt.
Rotana is also expected to debut in the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort and Spa in the port city of Oran. Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island is also scheduled to open this year.
The group operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests annually. Its portfolio spans 19,237 keys and six brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE and 2,200 keys across eight hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.