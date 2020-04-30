Those who wish to travel to Shanghai must contact the Chinese embassy or consulate

Emirates announces to operate more special flights on limited routes in May. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates airline has announced to operate more special flights on limited routes from Dubai to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Manila, Sao Paulo, and Shanghai in May.

Passenger flights from Dubai to Frankfurt are scheduled to operate on May 2, 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13. Emirates will fly from Dubai to London Heathrow on May 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14; to Manila on May 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16; to Sao Paulo on May 3, and to Shanghai on May 2.

The one-way special flights will facilitate travel for residents and visitors wishing to return home, according to a statement issued by the airline on Thursday.

Those who wish to travel to Shanghai must contact the embassy or consulate of the People’s Republic of China in the UAE. For all other flights, passengers can book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent.

One-way flights

Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination.

Modified in-flight services

Similar to other repatriation flights that Emirates has operated thus far, for health and safety reasons, the airline will offer a modified in-flight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection. Magazines and print reading material will not be available. Meals on-board will be served in hygienic prepacked meal boxes, offering customers sandwiches, beverages, snacks, and desserts. A selection of hot snacks will also be served on long-haul flights.

Pre-allocated seats

Emirates’ Lounge and Chauffeur Drive services will be temporarily unavailable during this period and in-flight Wi-Fi service is available for purchase only. On board Emirates’ flights, seats are pre-allocated where possible with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observance of physical distancing protocols. More information is available on emirates.com.

No cabin baggage

Cabin baggage will not be accepted on these flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance.

Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travellers should arrive at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings to the above destinations.