Preparing and packing for a trip is a different ballgame since the pre-pandemic days

A passenger walks with her luggage at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. Image Credit: Reuters

A lot has changed in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Should you bring your vaccine card? Do you need additional travel insurance?

Here are some key travel planning and packing tips to navigate the new normal ahead of your next and maybe first COVID-19-era trip.

Take proof of your vaccination status

International travellers will almost certainly need proof of vaccination as more countries require it and/or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter or avoid quarantine restrictions.

But even domestic travellers may need proof depending on where they’re heading. California requires attendees of indoor events with 5,000 or more people to prove they’ve been vaccinated or show a negative test result. In New York City , you’ll need proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, concerts and performances, with enforcement beginning on September 13.

Restaurants and other establishments nationwide also require vaccination proof to enter. To avoid such limitations, pack your vaccine card.

If you’re hesitant to risk losing your physical copy, some apps store digital versions of your card and may work at some establishments. At the very least, save a photo of your vaccination card on your phone.

Consider purchasing travel insurance

Even if you’ve never purchased travel insurance in the past, 2021 might be your year.

Some travel credit cards include travel insurance as a benefit, which can come to your rescue in case of an unexpected illness , delayed or cancelled flights or weather -related events. This coverage could be especially useful if a COVID-19 test comes back positive and you can no longer travel.

Be aware that disinclination to travel because of COVID-19 isn’t usually a covered reason. That’s when “Cancel for Any Reason’’ coverage often offered as an upgrade on some travel insurance plans _ comes in handy. When you purchase CFAR coverage, you’ll typically get 50%-75% of the non-refundable trip purchases back, no matter the reason you cancel.

Double-check your passport early

Some countries require that passports be valid at least six months beyond the dates of your trip. And considering that passport processing times are slower than usual, you may want to renew your passport now.

Here’s just how bad the backlog is: As of August 2021, the US Department of State says you should expect to receive your new passport as late as 18 weeks after your application is received (it used to be about six weeks , pre-pandemic). While you can pay $60 for expedited service, it could still take up to 12 weeks to get your new passport.

Pack multiple masks

You know you have to pack a mask to get on the airplane, but you might need one throughout your trip, as some regions and businesses still have mask requirements. Consider packing extra. You might prefer an N95 mask on the plane, but if you’re planning a hard workout or heading someplace humid, pack some disposable masks you can toss when your face gets sweaty.

The bottom line

Your packing list will likely include items you want readily available in your carry-on bag, like a mask, hand sanitizer and water bottle. But there are other items you can’t just purchase at the convenience store the day before your flight you’ll need to prepare for these in advance.