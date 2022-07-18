Set on the East coast, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort offers the idyllic getaway this summer. Overlooking the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort offers everything you need for a mid-year retreat, from unwinding on a peaceful, private beach to an evening of culinary delicacies under the stars.

Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, this resort is an ideal location for getaways, weekend breaks, anniversaries, wedding celebrations and family holidays.

Here are just five reasons why you should book with the Le Méridien Al Aqah.

1. Views all around

This chic Indian Ocean resort hotel with iconic architecture is set against the extraordinary backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, among lush gardens and has its own private stretch of sandy beach. All 218 rooms offer beach and landscape views as well as the resort also offers 66 interconnecting rooms to accommodate families of all sizes.

2. Dining extravaganza

The pioneer of hospitality on the East coast, the resort offers extensive F&B offerings with five dining outlets. Gonu Bar & Grill is signature beach-front restaurant and grill and is best known for its surf and turf, while Sapore, with chic ambience, offers authentic Italian cuisine. Taste offers a unique combo of Asian flavours with Indian and Thai cuisine, while Baywatch restaurant keeps the beach goers and pool lovers hydrated with an extensive beverage menu.

The resort offers extensive F&B offerings with five dining outlets Image Credit: Supplied

Views, the all-day restaurant, offers an extensive buffet selection for breakfast, lunch and themed dinners throughout the week.

3. Packages for all pockets

Catering to everyone’s need, the resort offers a variety of deals to choose from: the Half Board package transforms your visit into a gourmet staycation with a spacious sea-facing room, including breakfast and dinner at Views restaurant, from just Dh973++. Or upgrade to the All-Inclusive package from Dh1,285 ++ and explore multiple dining venues and an array of house beverages during your stay. A standard Bed-and-breakfast only package is available as well as the Escape! Spa Package, which is curated to offer tranquillity and features a selected spa treatment.

4. Members prevail

Awarding patrons for their loyalty during summer, Marriott Bonvoy members are rewarded with additional 3,000 loyalty points when staying at the resort for two consecutive nights or more until September 20. Download the More Cravings App, and avail exciting deals at participating dining outlets such as 2 for 1 and 20 per cent discount on your total bill.

The resort’s 218 rooms all offer beach and landscape views Image Credit: Supplied

5. Kids are free!

Let’s not forget the little ones! Le Méridien Al Aqah offers a kids’ club and dedicated kids’ pool area with an abundance of fun activities and games to keep the little ones entertained so you can enjoy a lazy, peaceful afternoon on the beach, while they play and make friends at the club. Also, children under the age of 12 dine and stay for free!

To make your reservation, call 09 244 9000 or visit www.lemeridien-alaqah.com.

