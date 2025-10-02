GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Now you can walk on the roof of Ferrari World Yas Island

Take a break from the 43 adrenalin-pumping rides at the theme park and take in epic views

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Like unique views of cityscapes? Abu Dhabi’s got a cool one at Ferrari World Yas Island. You can strap yourself into safety gear and head up to the red roof of Ferrari World for a walk-around with epic picture opportunities. As the weather gets more pleasant, the theme park is bringing back its ‘Roof Walk’ experience where you can steer your way across the world’s largest Ferrari logo. The experience is available from 10.30pm to 7pm every day.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to 43 adrenalin-pumping rides, including the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, which rushes through its tracks at a speed of 240kmph in 4.9 seconds. And you can also pit your driving skills against friends and family at The World’s First Ferrari Esports Arena, where you can take charge of GT Racing Simulators and F1 Simulators.

Tickets for the Roof Walk begin at Dh85 for park visitors and Dh125 for those without access.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is located on Yas Island, a mere 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and 50 minutes from Dubai.

