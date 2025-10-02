UAE: Now you can walk on the roof of Ferrari World Yas Island

Like unique views of cityscapes? Abu Dhabi’s got a cool one at Ferrari World Yas Island. You can strap yourself into safety gear and head up to the red roof of Ferrari World for a walk-around with epic picture opportunities. As the weather gets more pleasant, the theme park is bringing back its ‘Roof Walk’ experience where you can steer your way across the world’s largest Ferrari logo. The experience is available from 10.30pm to 7pm every day.