Summer picks: Objects of desire

Summer has arrived - and with it, a shift in pace, palette and priorities. Whether you’re poolside in Positano or navigating a heat-soaked city, now is the moment to invest in detail: the things that elevate, endure, and invite a second glance.



From the meticulous artistry of Boghossian to the playful elegance of Van Cleef & Arpels’ latest novelties, the statement is subtle but deliberate. Tiffany & Co. reimagines Jean Schlumberger’s iconic forms, while Audemars Piguet continues to refine its signature silhouettes in sleek ceramic - modern, architectural, and built to last.



This is your curated list of seasonal must-haves: bold in design, rich in story, and made for long summer days.