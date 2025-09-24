Saudi Arabia’s advocating voice

Addressing the urgent need for adaptation in the face of environmental crises lies at the heart of this year’s edition of the international exhibition, and Rooted Transience - as a Collateral Event- contributes meaningfully to the broader conversation on the evolving role of architecture in addressing global challenges and promoting a more sustainable and interconnected future. “The exhibition assigns a multifaceted role to architecture in the sense that it must be environmentally conscious, socially responsive, and culturally resonant. By learning from vernacular traditions that have evolved over centuries to address local climatic conditions, architecture can become more adaptive and resilient,” stresses Prince Nawaf. “From the very beginning, sustainability was an important factor in our decision-making process for the inaugural AlMusalla Prize. We set out on a mission to create a sustainable project that would function and thrive beyond the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025,” he adds.