Horses, history and high stakes at Chantilly Polo Club

Founded in 1995 by Patrick Guerrand-Hermès, with Philippe Perrier steering the show ever since, the club has grown from a dream into one of Europe’s premier polo destinations. It hosts the Open de France, the Women’s Open, and since 2023, the Polo Nations Cup—a springtime showcase of national pride on horseback. In 2024, the estate added the Paris Games Polo Challenge, a centenary tribute to France’s 1924 Olympic match against the United States, reimagining history with speed, strategy, and extravagance.