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Faroe Islands: Discover Europe's dramatic North Atlantic escape

Just under 3 hours from Paris, the islands offer waterfalls, cliffs and wild landscapes

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Explore 18 volcanic islands, spectacular waterfalls and a distinctive Nordic culture.
Explore 18 volcanic islands, spectacular waterfalls and a distinctive Nordic culture.
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It takes just 2 hours 40 minutes to go from Paris to an entirely different atmosphere, an entirely different climate. As Vágar comes into view, the landscape rises between ocean and cloud, while the wind is a reminder that you have landed in the middle of the North Atlantic. Between Iceland, Norway and Scotland, the Faroes comprise eighteen volcanic islands, 55,000 inhabitants and enough cliffs, fjords and turf-roofed houses to make the geography feel almost fictional.

Atlantic Airways’ seasonal service between Paris and Vágar, from April to October, has shortened the distance without making the destination commonplace. Up to three direct flights a week connect the two airports in high season. During the rest of the year, the archipelago remains accessible via Copenhagen. Founded in 1988, the national airline also ensures continuity across a territory fragmented by the sea.

Taking flight

Flying in the Faroes calls for a certain temperament. At 1,799 metres long, Vágar’s runway is wedged between lake, sea and mountains. Crosswinds, sudden fog and turbulence make it one of the most demanding in the world. Atlantic Airways has turned it into a speciality, and then a school.

Alongside the airline’s four Airbus A320s are two Leonardo AW139 helicopters, used for inter-island connections and rescue operations. Since 2024, Atlantic Airways has passed on this dual expertise through its Aviation Academy, where crews from across Europe come to train.

An Airbus A320 simulator recreates Faroese approaches, while dedicated AW139 equipment is used for sea-rescue training. The instructors themselves have flown in the conditions they reproduce. Here, even the simulator has sea legs.

To the rhythm of the islands

On land, the Múlafossur waterfall drops into the ocean, Lake Sørvágsvatn appears to float above it, and the cliffs of Vestmanna reveal themselves from the sea. Tórshavn, one of Europe’s smallest capitals, brings the journey back to a more intimate scale: -wooden -houses, a lively harbour and the lanes of Tinganes. That conviviality continues at the table: wind-dried fish, fermented lamb, seaweed and wild herbs make up the local cuisine, celebrated through heimablídni, a Faroese tradition of hospitality in which travellers are welcomed into local homes to discover regional specialities.

The weather changes several times a day, the light continually redraws the landscapes, and the sheep have their own interpretation of traffic rules. The archipelago invites visitors to slow down, while the Please Visit Responsibly campaign is a reminder that this is a lived-in place, not merely a photogenic backdrop.

After Paris, served directly since 2019, Atlantic Airways will open a summer route between Milan and Vágar in 2027, bringing the Faroes even closer to the rest of Europe.

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