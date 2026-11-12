Faroe Islands: Discover Europe's dramatic North Atlantic escape

It takes just 2 hours 40 minutes to go from Paris to an entirely different atmosphere, an entirely different climate. As Vágar comes into view, the landscape rises between ocean and cloud, while the wind is a reminder that you have landed in the middle of the North Atlantic. Between Iceland, Norway and Scotland, the Faroes comprise eighteen volcanic islands, 55,000 inhabitants and enough cliffs, fjords and turf-roofed houses to make the geography feel almost fictional.