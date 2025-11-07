GOLD/FOREX
Jaeger-LeCoultre brings nine decades of horological theatre to Dubai Design Week

Step inside Reverso Stories: 90 years of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s iconic timepiece in Dubai.

Lara Bazzoui, The Kurator
Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates 90 years of the Reverso in Dubai

In the heart of the Dubai Design District, where mirrored towers and glass façades rise like an ode to modern craft, a small pavilion awaits you ticking with history. Step inside and you’ll find yourself in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s “Reverso Stories”, a pop-up exhibition celebrating 90 years of the maison’s most recognisable timepiece - the Reverso.

Running from 4 to 16 November 2025 as part of Dubai Design Week, the exhibition invites visitors into an immersive journey through nine decades of horological invention, cultural shifts and artistic collaboration.

A watch that flipped time on its head

When the Reverso debuted in 1931, it was a watch built for polo players - a smart, sturdy solution to shattered dials. Its case could literally flip over, hiding the delicate glass and revealing a sleek metal back, which soon became a canvas for enamel, engraving and jewels. Nearly a century later, that mechanical sleight of hand remains one of watchmaking’s most elegant design ideas.

At Reverso Stories, the tale is told in four acts - Story of an Icon, Story of Style & Design, Story of Innovation and Story of Craftsmanship. Visitors move through each chapter as if paging through a living catalogue: early Art Deco models, mid-century revivals and today’s iconic Haute Horlogerie editions, including the almost otherworldly Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque - the world’s first wristwatch with four working faces and 11 complications. It’s part technical flex, part art object.

The new face of Reverso

Dubai will also host the debut of a fresh iteration of the Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179, first launched in 2023. The 2025 edition, limited to just ten pieces, features black hand-lacquered dials set in 18-karat pink gold, giving it a moody, monochrome elegance that echoes its Art Deco origins.

Inside beats a marvel of miniaturisation - Jaeger-LeCoultre’s patented Duoface movement (allowing two time zones on each side) and the fourth-generation Gyrotourbillon, a dizzying multi-axis mechanism spinning within the confines of a mere 13.63mm-thick case. It’s an object that seems to collapse time itself: futuristic complexity wrapped in 1930s glamour.

Time, told through art, architecture and pastry

In keeping with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Made of Makers™ programme - a series of collaborations that extend the brand’s artistry beyond watchmaking - Reverso Stories also doubles as a multidisciplinary playground.

Filipino webcomic artist Olivecoat reimagines the Reverso through digital panels and interactive storytelling, transforming horological history into a new kind of visual narrative. Nearby, Emirati architect Abdalla Almulla unveils 30 Sunsets, an oak installation awash with gradients of gold and amber, inspired by the Golden Ratio - that same mathematical harmony guiding both classical architecture and the Reverso’s proportions.

And at the 1931 Café, the air is fragrant with pastry and invention. Award-winning French pâtissière Nina Métayer offers desserts inspired by the watch’s geometry: precisely layered, golden-toned creations that mirror the Reverso’s symmetry. Each bite - or so one hopes - ticks to its own rhythm.

A free ticket into Swiss precision

Unlike most things with the Jaeger-LeCoultre name attached, entry to Reverso Stories is free. Open daily between buildings 9 and 10 at Dubai Design District, the exhibition runs from 10am to 11pm (4–9 November) and 12pm to 11pm (10–16 November). Visitors can pre-register online for timed entry.

For a brand founded in 1833 and still nestled in the quiet Swiss valley of Vallée de Joux, this Dubai detour feels surprisingly apt - a marriage of old-world craft and future-facing spectacle.

And if the Reverso once flipped its face to shield against polo mallets, today it turns to reveal something else entirely: a reflection of how design endures, adapts, and keeps perfect time with the world around it.

