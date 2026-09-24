Your iPhone could soon know when a thief snatches it from your hand

Fresh references discovered in the iOS 27.2 beta reveal more details about an unannounced system internally called “AutoLock”.

Apple is developing a new iPhone security feature that could detect when a thief snatches the device from its owner’s hand — and automatically lock it before the thief can access personal information.

The feature remains under development and is not currently available for iPhone users to activate.

But code in the latest beta provides a clearer picture of how Apple is trying to distinguish a genuine phone theft from everyday movement.

How could an iPhone know it was stolen?

The system could examine several signals rather than relying on one sudden movement.

These include:

Sharp acceleration consistent with someone grabbing the phone

Sudden loss of connection with a paired Apple Watch

An Apple Watch remaining out of reach for a period of time

Prolonged loss of network connectivity

An iPhone remaining unlocked beyond a specified interval

The idea is that a combination of unusual events could indicate that the phone has abruptly moved away from its owner.

If the system determines a possible snatch has occurred, it could request that the iPhone lock automatically.

What if you’re running or drop your phone?