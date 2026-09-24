Your iPhone could soon know when a thief snatches it from your hand

Apple’s unannounced security feature could automatically lock a phone after a grab
Apple is developing a new iPhone security feature that could detect when a thief snatches the device from its owner’s hand — and automatically lock it before the thief can access personal information.
Fresh references discovered in the iOS 27.2 beta reveal more details about an unannounced system internally called “AutoLock”.
The feature remains under development and is not currently available for iPhone users to activate.
But code in the latest beta provides a clearer picture of how Apple is trying to distinguish a genuine phone theft from everyday movement.
The system could examine several signals rather than relying on one sudden movement.
These include:
Sharp acceleration consistent with someone grabbing the phone
Sudden loss of connection with a paired Apple Watch
An Apple Watch remaining out of reach for a period of time
Prolonged loss of network connectivity
An iPhone remaining unlocked beyond a specified interval
The idea is that a combination of unusual events could indicate that the phone has abruptly moved away from its owner.
If the system determines a possible snatch has occurred, it could request that the iPhone lock automatically.
That’s one of the challenges Apple appears to be trying to solve.
Code examined by 9to5Mac indicates AutoLock also includes safeguards designed to prevent false alarms.
Successful biometric authentication, whether the device is in a familiar location and activity in certain apps could all prevent an automatic lock.
The system reportedly uses a type of voting mechanism.
Signals indicating possible theft can request a lock, while trusted signals can effectively veto that decision.
That could help stop an iPhone from locking simply because its owner suddenly runs, drops it or moves away from their Apple Watch.
There is an important catch: Apple has not announced AutoLock.
Although the underlying service appears in iOS 27.2 beta 2, the component that would actually lock the iPhone is currently disabled.
That suggests Apple may be testing how accurately the system detects suspicious movement without locking phones unexpectedly.
There is also no guarantee that the feature will appear in the public version of iOS 27.2.
Apple could change it, delay it or decide not to release it.
Apple already offers Stolen Device Protection, which introduces additional safeguards when an iPhone is away from familiar locations such as home or work.
It can require biometric authentication for sensitive actions involving passwords and payment information and impose security delays on certain account changes.
The proposed AutoLock system would address a different moment: the seconds immediately after someone physically grabs an unlocked iPhone.
Android already offers Theft Detection Lock, which uses on-device technology to recognise movement associated with a phone being snatched and automatically locks the screen.
Apple’s approach appears to be heading toward the same basic objective — stopping a thief from taking advantage of the brief period when a stolen phone remains unlocked.
For now, however, iPhone owners cannot switch AutoLock on. The latest beta provides the clearest evidence yet that Apple is still developing it.