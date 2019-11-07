The feature is being rolled out for both Android and iOS in many countries

Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: In a bid to make it easier for small businesses to connect with customers and grow, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday introduced the "catalog feature" for businesses, which use the "WhatsApp Business app" to share information about their products and services.

The feature is being rolled out for both Android and iOS in India, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK and the US. It will be rolled out across the world soon.

"Catalogs are a mobile storefront for businesses to showcase and share their goods so that people can easily browse and discover something they would like to buy. Previously businesses had to send product photos one at a time and repeatedly provide information -- now customers can see their full catalogue right within WhatsApp," the company said.

This, according to WhatsApp, makes business owners look more professional and keeps customers engaged in the chat without having to visit a website.