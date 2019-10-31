WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock for Android phones

Users who install the new version will have to scan a fingerprint to open up

Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco: WhatsApp on Thursday introduced fingerprint lock on supported Android phones to help users protect their chats from being seen by hackers, family members or jilted lovers.

Users who install the new version of WhatsApp will have to scan a fingerprint to open up the Facebook-owned platform.

"Earlier this year, we rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users," the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

"Today we're introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones," it added.

To enable it, tap Settings, go to Account, then Privacy and Fingerprint Lock.