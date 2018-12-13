Dubai: Sports, Bollywood and passports dominated the search bars in the UAE this year, according to the latest lists of trending searches released by Google.
As 2018 is about to end, the global tech giant has released its “Year in Search,” a compilation of all the things that spark Internet users’ curiosity.
This year’s World Cup, which awarded the crown to France over Croatia, topped the list of most trending search terms in the country.
UAE’s netizens were also fixated with the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League, which emerged as the second-most popular term used in Google searches, followed by Indian actress Sridevi in the third spot.
The untimely death of the Bollywood personality in Dubai had gripped the nation, leading many Internet users in UAE to search for any information related to the incident, as well as look back at the actor’s past life and works in the film industry.
Rounding out the top five are Priyanka Chopra, who has recently tied the knot with American recording artist Nick Jonas and the Passport Index, a ranking of the world’s most powerful travel documents.
Among the celebrities, Meghan Markle was the most searched for, followed by Nick Jonas, Logan Paul, Sylvester Stallone and Freddie Mercury.
In the world of cinema, most people in UAE were interested in the Black Panther, which topped the list, followed by Avengers Infinity War, Race 3, Venom and The Nun.
Here’s the complete lists of most popular Google searches in UAE this year: