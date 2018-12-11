Dubai: Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have set their eyes on this part of the world to spend some quality time together and enjoy an Arabian adventure.
According to industry sources, the couple have landed in our neighbouring country Oman for a honeymoon-cum-beach holiday.
A picture posted by the loved-up couple on Tuesday with a syrupy caption ‘marital bliss they say’ and emoticons of heart signs was proof enough. If that didn’t give you relationship goals, a picture of the couple drawing hearts on the sands will give any romantic comedy a serious run for its money.
In what seems to be a plush resort in Oman, the couple were seen spending some much needed time together after their extravagant wedding in Jodhpur earlier this month. What’s more, the couple even attended heiress Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur a couple of days ago.
In an interview published in People Magazine, the besotted couple had expressed their happiness at their fairytale courtship.
“It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared … But as soon as the curtains opened and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” said Chopra.
The Quantico star, 36, was also in the news when a columnist launched a vitriolic tirade against the established Indian actress labelling her a ‘global scam artist’ who had ensnared an unsuspecting white pop singer. The article has been taken down following intense backlash, but none of that drama seems to have affected Chopra or her singer husband as they continue to enjoy their honeymoon phase.