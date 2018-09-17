Dubai: The UAE has decided to share with the world its efforts to shape the future and foresee its developments and challenges, by finding practical solutions that will improve the quality of peoples’ lives and match the level of social expectations.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the statement while attending some of the activities of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) programme organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

We are aware that this requires developing the skills of our government working team, and we are expecting all its members to intensify their efforts to achieve the required progress for the government of the future.”

The programme aims to improve the capacities of Emiratis to implement the UAE 4IR Strategy to support the country’s efforts to employ advanced technologies and turn future challenges into opportunities and achievements.

Shaikh Mohammad said that the UAE government is exerting all efforts and employing the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in shaping the future, as well as finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing the country’s development sectors.

“We started this when we launched the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, which is a new era of government work, and we are currently looking forward to developing it and maintaining its sustainability. We are aware that this requires developing the skills of our government working team, and we are expecting all its members to intensify their efforts to achieve the required progress for the government of the future,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

The programme highlights the sectors covered by the strategy, as well as the concepts of the fourth industrial revolution and how to develop them while providing its participants with the mechanisms and tools to discover related opportunities and challenges, the required skills and knowledge, and how to provide services and support the implementation of the strategy.