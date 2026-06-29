Techie Tonic: Why responsible AI is becoming a boardroom priority

An insightful exchange between two distinguished Chief CFOs from our MANY CXO community, Rohit Garg, Group CFO at Al Habtoor Group and Anis Dadani, Group CFO, Al Batha Healthcare Group on to the growing importance of “Responsible AI Accreditation”. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, both finance leaders emphasized that AI governance should be viewed not merely as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic enabler of sustainable growth. Their perspectives highlighted how organisations can harness the benefits of AI while strengthening governance, managing risk, ensuring accountability, and building long-term trust among investors, regulators, employees, and customers.