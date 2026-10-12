Techie Tonic: How hackers exploit APIs to steal money from banks

The warning highlights how cyber threats continue to evolve alongside technology
Imagine walking into a bank and asking for money without filling out any forms, proving your identity, or getting approval. It sounds impossible. Yet cybersecurity experts are warning that a digital version of this scenario is becoming a reality for some financial institutions.
India's national cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, together with the financial sector response team CSIRT-Fin, has issued a critical advisory warning about a growing cyber threat targeting payment and disbursement systems across the financial industry. The alert says attackers are stealing API credentials and using them to trigger unauthorized fund transfers directly from financial institutions' own systems. [cert-in.org.in]
For most people, APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces, are unfamiliar technical terms. A simple way to think about them is as digital messengers that allow different systems and applications to communicate with each other. Every time you use a banking app, make an online payment, or transfer money digitally, APIs are often working behind the scenes to make that happen.
The problem is that these digital connections are increasingly becoming a target for cybercriminals.
According to the advisory, attackers are compromising exposed applications and APIs, stealing payment-related credentials, and then directly calling fund-transfer functions. By doing so, they can bypass many of the checks that normally protect financial transactions, including loan approval processes, beneficiary verification, KYC requirements and transaction controls.
What makes this threat particularly important is that it does not focus on breaking into highly secured core banking systems. Instead, attackers are looking for forgotten, poorly maintained, or weakly protected digital pathways connected to those systems.
Cybersecurity professionals often compare modern organizations to large buildings. Most security efforts focus on protecting the main entrance, but attackers increasingly look for side doors, service entrances, or access points that receive less attention. In the digital world, APIs can sometimes become those overlooked entry points.
The advisory also notes signs of possible AI-assisted offensive tooling being used during these attacks. While artificial intelligence is helping organizations improve productivity and automate processes, criminals are also experimenting with AI to identify vulnerabilities and accelerate attacks. CERT-In observed that the time between initial compromise and fraudulent fund transfers has reduced significantly in recent incidents.
This development follows reports of AI-assisted cyber incidents affecting financial institutions in South Korea. While no direct connection has been established between the attacks reported in India and those incidents, security experts are seeing similar patterns emerge globally. In both situations, attackers appeared to focus on vulnerable APIs rather than attacking the core applications themselves.
The broader lesson extends beyond banks and fintech companies.
As organizations embrace digital transformation, they create thousands of connections between applications, cloud platforms, business partners, and mobile services. These connections improve customer experiences and operational efficiency, but they also increase the number of pathways that must be protected.
For business leaders, the advisory serves as a reminder that cybersecurity is no longer only about protecting websites, laptops, or data centers. Equal attention must be given to the hidden digital infrastructure that enables modern business operations.
For customers, there is no immediate reason for alarm. Financial institutions continuously strengthen their security programs and monitor transactions for suspicious activity. However, the warning highlights how cyber threats continue to evolve alongside technology.
Ultimately, this is another example of the cybersecurity industry's enduring reality: attackers rarely go after the strongest defenses. They look for the weakest connection. As digital services become increasingly interconnected, those invisible highways of data and money, the APIs, are becoming one of the most important frontiers in modern cybersecurity.