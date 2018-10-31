Dubai: The e-commerce site Souq was down for several hours on Wednesday morning, with its app also appearing to be out of service. The site was still not back online at the time of writing.

Users were unable to view the website, with some receiving an error message that read “The page cannot be displayed.”

Souq told a customer on Twitter that they were working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

The online marketplace was acquired by giant Amazon in 2017 for a reported $650 million.

Souq remains the Middle East’s largest e-commerce player: The company’s website connects some 75,000 sellers with buyers around the region. Offering several million products across more than 30 categories, in December 2017 Amazon added one million of its own items to the site.