Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently described the company’s vision for next-gen PlayStation as something that breaks away from the idea of consoles being tied to a single room. “PlayStation has long been strongly associated with the idea of playing in the living room,” Nishino said a recent Q&A with Sony Interactive Entertainment. “However, in recent years, more users globally have been using personal monitors. In response, we are selling peripherals such as monitors and speakers to break away from the fixed perception that ‘PlayStation equals the living room’ and to broaden usage scenarios.”