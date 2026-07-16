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Century Financial’s Lakshmanan Meyyappan sets Guinness World Record as youngest chartered accountant at 16

His work today focuses on investments, research & analysis, and strategic decision-making

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Century Financial’s Lakshmanan Meyyappan sets Guinness World Record as youngest chartered accountant at 16

Century Financial, a leading UAE-based investment firm, announces that its Senior Research Analyst, Lakshmanan Meyyappan, has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant in February 2026.

Achieving this distinction at just 16 years and 141 days, his journey reflects exceptional individual discipline, the evolving landscape of early talent development and intellectual precision shaping the future of finance.

This accomplishment marks a rare academic milestone at an early age and reflects a highly focused and accelerated learning journey. Meyyappan began pursuing the ACCA qualification during the COVID period, shortly after completing his 10th board examinations. Starting at the age of 15, he completed the program in approximately one year, culminating in the world record recognition.

Now based in Dubai, Meyyappan has continued to build on this early foundation. After achieving the ACCA qualification at a record-breaking age, he went on to earn the CFA charter and is currently pursuing an MSc in Finance. His work today focuses on investments, research & analysis, and strategic decision-making across financial markets. He even finds time to design and build watches.

Commenting on this achievement, Meyyappan said, “This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race. What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time. When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful.” 

For Century Financial, this achievement reflects the importance of discipline, analytical thinking, and continuous learning in shaping careers in financial markets.

With over 35 years of presence in the UAE, the company has established a strong reputation for delivering exemplary services and fostering careers through empowerment, guidance and conducive market know-how.

Meyyappan’s journey highlights the evolving pathways available to young professionals entering the financial industry, where access to knowledge and a focused approach can accelerate both learning and career development.

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