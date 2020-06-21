TikTok sensation @armlessfreak Image Credit: Twitter

He was born with missing limbs due to a rare genetic disorder, but that did not stop 24-year-old Colby Van Voorhis of New York, from becoming a Tik Tok sensation. With over 80,000 followers, the views on his channel have touched 15 million!

Voohris, calls himself an ‘armless freak’, which is also his handle on TikTok. Reportedly, he was born with thrombocytopenia-absent radius syndrome (TAR), a rare genetic disorder that prevents the development and growth of bones. According to experts, the disorder affects fewer than 1 in 1,0,000 births across the world.

Since he has no arm bones, his hands are directly connected to his torso near his shoulder blades. Vooris was also born without any knee joints.

Apparently, he figured that the best way he could help people relax around him was by cracking jokes.

“I make jokes about myself and I gave myself the armless freak name in middle school. I know I am a bit freaky looking and the videos are my way of making people feel comfortable being around me,” Metro UK quoted Voorhis as saying. He has accepted himself for who he is and wishes for people to look past his body.

Despite his obvious physical disadvantages Colby is able to feed, dress and bathe himself to live an independent life and happy life. He has devised his own unique ways of moving around the house and climbing stairs and has said he’s grateful for what he is able to do.

With 81,200 followers and 25 videos, he has garnered a over 15 million views. He usually makes videos mocking his own appearance or showing people how he performs day-to-day tasks, like climbing the stairs or throwing a frisbee.