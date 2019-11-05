The new Microsoft Edge is coming January 15 Image Credit: Twitter

San Francisco: Microsoft has relaunched Bing as "the search engine for business" and an overhauled Edge browser.

According to the tech giant, 60 per cent of the time people spend on the PC is within the web browser, and it has become the primary way they work, learn and play.

"The Internet has become an everyday utility, that we reach for automatically without thinking, yet two decades after its introduction, we are bumping into challenges and obstacles that raise questions for us," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life and Devices, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company said it is uniting the Internet with users' intranet with Microsoft Search in Bing so that they can increasingly access more of your important data in a single browse and search experience.