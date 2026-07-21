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MGX, AIP and BlackRock’s GIP close $40 billion Aligned Data Centres deal

MGX and its partners will invest another $5 billion to expand AI-ready capacity

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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MGX, AIP and BlackRock’s GIP close $40 billion Aligned Data Centres deal
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Dubai: The infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence is attracting investment on a scale once associated with major energy and telecommunications projects, with Abu Dhabi-based MGX joining partners to complete a $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centres.

The Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, MGX and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners have acquired 100 per cent of Aligned from private infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and its co-investment partners.

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The transaction values Aligned at approximately $40 billion and ranks among the largest private investments completed in digital infrastructure.

The consortium has also committed a further $5 billion in growth capital to expand the company’s data centre network and increase the amount of capacity available for AI workloads.

51 data centre campuses

Aligned is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing data centre developers, with 51 campuses and more than 6.4 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity.

Its portfolio is concentrated across major digital markets in the United States, including Northern Virginia, Chicago, Dallas, Ohio, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

The company also operates and develops assets in São Paulo, Querétaro and Santiago, giving the consortium exposure to growing digital infrastructure demand across North and Latin America.

Data centres provide the computing power needed by AI models, cloud platforms and other digital services, with rising demand requiring larger facilities, more electricity and increasingly advanced cooling systems.

Aligned has developed patented cooling technologies designed to reduce water consumption and improve the energy efficiency of its facilities.

First investment by AIP

The acquisition is the first investment completed by the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, which was established to bring together technology companies and long-term investors to fund the next generation of AI infrastructure.

AIP is initially targeting $30 billion in equity commitments, with the potential to support as much as $100 billion of investment when debt financing is included.

The acquisition of Aligned gives the partnership an established data centre platform that can be expanded to meet demand from companies requiring high-density computing capacity.

MGX and the other consortium members will provide the long-term capital needed to grow the business while allowing Aligned to maintain its operational independence.

Existing management to remain

Aligned Chief Executive Officer Andrew Schaap and the current management team will continue to lead the company from its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

The additional investment will be used to expand Aligned’s footprint and build more AI-ready capacity for its customers.

Growth plans also include the redevelopment of older sites, local job creation, workforce training and investments intended to improve the resilience of electricity grids in the communities where the company operates.

The company will continue developing infrastructure capable of handling the power and cooling requirements of advanced computing systems.

- With inputs from WAM.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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