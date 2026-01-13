Former Trump adviser and Egyptian-American banker joins Meta to lead AI and global growth
Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick, a veteran US political adviser and finance executive, as its new president and vice chairman.
The Egyptian-American banker previously served on Meta’s board and played a key role in advancing the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives.
Powell McCormick is a seasoned veteran of two US presidential administrations and the Republican National Committee.
She served as Deputy National Security Advisor at the start of Donald Trump’s first term and held senior roles in the White House and the Secretary of State’s office under George W. Bush.
She is married to US Senator David McCormick, a former Treasury and Commerce official turned hedge fund CEO.
In finance, Powell McCormick spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as a partner, leading its global sovereign investment banking business.
She later served as vice chair and president at BDT & MSD Partners, heading global client services, and held board positions at major corporations including Exxon Mobil.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised Powell McCormick’s global experience and relationships, calling her “uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth.”
She will oversee multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure investments, guide strategy and execution, collaborate with compute and infrastructure teams, and build strategic capital partnerships with governments and sovereign funds.
The appointment also signals Zuckerberg’s growing engagement with conservative political circles. Former President Donald Trump praised Powell McCormick on social media as a “fantastic, and very talented, person” who “served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction.”
Powell McCormick brings over 25 years of experience in finance, national security, and economic development.
She helped lead programs like 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses, and One Million Black Women, driving global economic growth.
Her public service spans senior roles under Trump and Bush, while her corporate leadership includes Goldman Sachs and BDT & MSD Partners.
