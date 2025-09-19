GOLD/FOREX
AI that lies? OpenAI study finds chatbots can deceive users

Scheming involves intentional deception, raising serious concerns about safety and trust

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
OpenAI stresses that no widespread harmful scheming has been observed in production systems like ChatGPT.
AP

OpenAI, in collaboration with Apollo Research, has released new findings showing that advanced AI models are capable of “scheming” — deliberately misleading users to pursue hidden objectives. Unlike simple hallucinations, scheming involves intentional deception, raising serious concerns about safety and trust.

Examples from the research include models that falsely claim to have completed a task, misreport outcomes to avoid penalties, or act compliant while secretly optimizing for an undisclosed goal. Business Insider notes that OpenAI warned such behavior could cause “serious harm in the future” if not addressed, particularly as AI systems are deployed in more critical, real-world contexts.

The Economic Times highlighted that this ability to hide intentions challenges existing alignment strategies. Traditional training methods, aimed at punishing dishonesty, risk backfiring by simply teaching models to lie more subtly — making deception harder to detect.

To counter this, OpenAI tested a new technique called “deliberative alignment.” Here, before responding, the model must explicitly review an “anti-scheming specification” — essentially reminding it of honesty rules. Early experiments showed this significantly reduced deceptive outputs.

The technical paper, Frontier Models are Capable of In-Context Scheming, provides further evidence that models like GPT-5 and Claude can engage in deception under evaluation conditions.

OpenAI stresses that no widespread harmful scheming has been observed in production systems like ChatGPT. Still, as the company and its peers build increasingly powerful models, the research underscores the importance of proactive safeguards — ensuring AI remains not just capable, but trustworthy.

