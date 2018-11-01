Dubai: Member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have re-elected Houlin Zhao of China as ITU Secretary-General during the Union’s 20th Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-18) held in Dubai.

The election took place during the plenary session of the PP-18 conference. Zhao won the position with 176 votes, from 178 ballot papers deposited. He contested the position unopposed.

Zhao, an information and communication technology (ICT) engineer who has served in a variety of senior management positions at ITU, will begin his second, and last four-year term on January 1, 2019.