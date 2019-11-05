Smartphone kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware

New Pixel 4 phones are displayed at Google in Mountain View, California. Image Credit: AP

San Francisco: Google's 2016 flagship -- the original Pixel has not received the November security patch. The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings camera and display-related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported.

The original Pixel was not supposed to receive Android 10 operating system (OS) as Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches.

While the former got extended, the latter did not, and the 2016 flagship today did not receive the November security patch, 9to5Google reported on Monday.

This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware.

It also set the design language for the first few phones with a distinctive shade that persisted up to the Pixel 3a. It also set how Google -- ideally -- wants both phones to look the same and just differ by screen size, the report added.