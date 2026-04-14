Roblox is changing how kids play — new accounts will limit games and chat

Platform rolls out age-based controls to restrict games and communication
Dubai: Gaming platform Roblox has announced the introduction of new age-based account types aimed at improving safety and ensuring age-appropriate access to games and communication features.
According to reports by TechCrunch, the platform will roll out “Roblox Kids” and “Roblox Select” accounts starting in June 2026 as part of a broader update to its user safety framework.
Under the new system, younger users will be automatically placed into specific account categories based on age. Children aged approximately 5 to 8 will be assigned “Kids” accounts, while those aged 9 to 15 will be moved into “Select” accounts. Older users will continue to access the platform through standard accounts.
The changes introduce stricter controls on content and communication. Users in the Kids category will have access only to games rated for minimal or mild content, with chat features disabled by default unless enabled by parents. Select accounts will allow broader access, with limited communication features gradually expanding based on age.
The update also places additional requirements on developers. Games available to younger users must meet stricter moderation standards, and creators may be required to complete identity verification and comply with enhanced content guidelines.
The move follows increased global scrutiny over child safety on online platforms. Roblox has faced pressure from regulators and advocacy groups to strengthen safeguards, particularly around user interactions and exposure to inappropriate content.
The company has also expanded its use of age verification tools, including identity checks and facial estimation technology, to support the new system and regulate access to features such as chat.
The introduction of age-based accounts represents a shift in how Roblox structures its platform, moving from a single open environment to segmented experiences designed around user age and safety requirements.
The rollout is expected to take place globally in the coming months.