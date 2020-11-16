Image Credit:

Beneath the sprightly and nimble action-adventure video game ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ — essentially a showcase of what the new PlayStation 5 can do — there is the nagging sensation that innocence will soon be shattered.

The game is set in pre-2020 New York, but it includes moments of cultural and societal tensions long experienced by many but which came to the fore this year.

Early, we see a privatised military force turn its guns on the teen hero of Puerto Rican and African American descent, his hands raised as bystanders turn on their smartphone cameras. It’s a chilling scene, recalling a number of the events that led to this year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. Tragedy, in this instance, is only avoided due to Miles’ superhero abilities. Good fortune and good luck save what is played as a misunderstanding.

Later, we watch Morales’ mother, now running a political campaign, talk of the disappearing mom-and-pop shops throughout Harlem, which is on the verge of being gentrified by corporate interests. At this same political rally, we hear talk of an illness that could soon run rampant over the city: “No one’s gonna care about a few sick people. It’s the cost of doing business.”

Developed by Burbank’s Insomniac Games exclusively for the next-gen PlayStation 5 and PS4, ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ captures a city barrelling toward an obsession with American individualism. Morales, voiced with earnestness and a bounty of positive energy by Nadji Jeter, is battling not just comic villains and evil energy companies but existential threats to his community, namely a pervading selfishness that’s increasingly led to a lack of institutional belief.

Morales is shown in the beginning of the game, for instance, idolising his late father, a New York City cop, but slowly learns the vocation created rifts in his family. We linger a second on Morales’ face, but the full ramifications aren’t ones either Morales — or the game — appears ready to fully grapple with. Where the game excels, though, is in its character-building, Harlem-focused missions, which, while not a requirement to complete the main story, work hard to capture the soul of a community, one lost bodega cat at a time.

When rushing to play a game ahead of its release there’s a tendency to avoid detours and instead focus on the core narrative to simply finish the game. But in ‘Miles Morales’ I chose instead to linger and explore the city, in part because soaring through New York like an acrobat is a joy, but also because there are tales to be discovered in the game’s narrative design.

Whether it’s specific tasks, such as talking to a pigeon wrangler, or crawling among buildings that capture a changing city — the inviting brick homes where people hang out on the sidewalks versus the cold, exclusive, glass-windowed towers where people ignore Spider-Man on fancy rooftops — “Miles Morales” is providing a space for us to think about what kind of community we want to build.

While Insomniac’s Peter Parker-focused ‘Spider-Man’ game in 2018 played up the character’s collaboration and connection with members of the NYPD, feeling at times like an old-fashioned and now outdated pop-culture take where cops are simply heroes, “Miles Morales” pivots away from a strong connection to the police force. This has already opened up the game to criticism for directly addressing the issues of 2020 as well as a key piece of the game that precedes “Mile Morales.” But omission is itself a statement of sorts.

The game’s creative director Brian Horton acknowledges the lines games walk, but he cites the in-game app that connects Morales to what is happening in Harlem and beyond. By creating a story-driven reason for residents to directly ask Spider-Man for help, it allows the game to bypass things like police scanners, and also implicitly implies who the people of New York actually do trust.