Microsoft's Xbox Series S Image Credit: Supplied

New Delhi: Microsoft is planning to bring its gaming console Xbox app on Smart TVs over the next year, which means people can stream Xbox games directly from their TVs soon.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed this plan.

"I think you're going to see that in the next 12 months. I don't think anything is going to stop us from doing that," said Spencer when asked about turning the Xbox into a TV app.

While Microsoft is pushing its xCloud gaming service, the company has no plans to abandon consoles or hardware.

The Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 internationally.

Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems, Spencer had said earlier.

Microsoft announced the release of Xbox Series X and S as its biggest Xbox launch ever, though it did not provide any specific sales figures.

"I don't think these will be the last big pieces of hardware that we ship," said Spencer.

"When we think about xCloud, which is our version of Stadia or Luna, I think what it needs to evolve to are games that actually run between a hybrid environment of the cloud and the local compute capability. It's really a hybrid between both of those," he was quoted as saying.

Owing to the huge demand, Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April next year.