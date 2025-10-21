From clicks to chat: Why Wikipedia sees fewer visitors in the AI era

Wikimedia says it is responding on three fronts: better bot accounting, talks with large platforms on attribution and linking, and youth-facing engagement to recruit new editors. Livemint reported the Foundation is also studying how to secure credit and visibility as AI systems intermediate more of the open Web. For now, the traffic loss is not existential—Wikipedia continues to rank among the world’s largest sites—but the slope is new and, if unarrested, could weaken the volunteer and funding loop that keeps the encyclopedia current and free.