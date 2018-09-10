Dubai: Dubai-based eHosting DataFort (eHDF), a managed hosting and cloud infrastructure services provider, acquired LiveRoute, a leading cloud solutions provider in the Middle East, to strengthen its portfolio.

The acquisition will allow eHDF to provide managed services to customers having distributed workloads which could be hosted either on-premise, public cloud hosted internationally or on a locally hosted data centre within the UAE.

According to Gartner, spending on public cloud services in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to reach $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion) by 2020.