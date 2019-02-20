Dubai: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the parent company of du, reported a 2.4 per cent rise in 2018 profit to Dh1.75 billion compared to Dh1.71 billion a year ago.
The Dubai-based telecom operator has proposed a total annual dividend of 35 fils per share amounting to Dh1.59 billion, of which 22 fils per share is the final dividend payment for the year, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.
The operator had awarded a 13 fils per share as an interim dividend in October 2018.
“Revenues reached an all-time high of Dh13.41 billion in 2018, up by 3.2 per cent from Dh13 billion in 2017,” Osman Sultan, EITC’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.
He added that growth was driven primarily by a strong performance in fixed revenues, up by 9.1 per cent in 2018 over the previous year; as well as an increase in other revenues and the benefits derived from our strategy to capture more of the high-value segment of mobile post-paid subscribers, now up by 15.9 per cent.