Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Bringing premium features to devices with more affordable price points, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones.

These budget versions of Samsung's flagship phones of 2019 pack key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery.

"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services," DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

"The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience," he added.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display is designed to provide an expansive and immersive experience.

These devices are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

These Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defence-grade security platform Samsung Knox, the company said.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.