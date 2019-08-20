Samsung Galaxy Note10 Image Credit: Samsung

Bengaluru: Samsung on Tuesday brought much-awaited "made in India" Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with enhanced S Pen and pro-grade camera to the country that would take the productivity and creativity to a new level.

Running Android 9 (Pie) operating system, the slimmest and small 6.3-inch FHD+ Galaxy Note10 (8GB RAM+256GB memory with no microSD slot) is priced at Rs 69,999 while the bigger 6.8-inch Galaxy Note10+ (12GB RAM+256GB memory) with Cinematic Infinity Display will start from Rs 79,999.

The top-end variant (non-5G) of Note 10+ with 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) will be available for Rs 89,999.

"Galaxy Note fans in India are most loyal. With Galaxy Note10, we are creating a new era of mobile productivity. The new devices will appeal to millennials with their sleek design, stunning colours and power-packed features," HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said during the launch event here.

Customers can pre-book Galaxy Note series across select retail outlets and online portals. The pre-booking consumers will get Galaxy Watch Active worth Rs 19,990 for Rs 9,999 or the Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 for Rs 4,999.

The pre-booking offer is available till August 22 and the smartphones will go on sale beginning August 23.

Consumers will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device through HDFC bank credit and debit cards. Online consumers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 through ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

While Galaxy Note10+ is available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black, its smaller varient will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black.

"The device has an enhanced S Pen that converts handwriting to digital text, an improved Samsung DeX for PC and 'Link to Windows' for your productivity needs.

"Powered by a 7nm processor, the device has pro-grade camera for users to capture pro-grade videos while features like easy video editing, AR Doodle and 3D Scanner allow creators and everyday users stand out and make an impact," said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The Galaxy Note10 with triple camera set-up at the rear and Galaxy Note10+ with 4-camera setup sports edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less "Cinematic Infinity Display".

In Galaxy Note10, triple camera at the back has an 16MP ultra wide lens, a 12MP wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The phone houses a 10MP selfie camera in the middle.

In Galaxy Note10+, the real quad camera set-up houses a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a VGA DepthVision camera.

It also houses a 10MP selfie camera in the middle, giving the device a symmetrical shape unlike the Galaxy S10 series.

The Note10+ has a large 4,300mAh battery with superfast charging technology and the smaller Note device comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

With just 30 minutes of charge, the Galaxy Note10+ may last through the day with up to 45W wired charging capability.

Engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru have worked on several innovative features of the new Galaxy Note10 like AR Doodle in Live Camera that adds depth to videos and propels imagination.

For smooth gaming, The Galaxy Note10 features the world's slimmest vapour chamber cooling system, which delivers optimal performance during gameplay.