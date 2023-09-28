New Delhi: Those who are using Apple Macs, the new software update macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a rich set of new features to the Mac that make work and play even more powerful.

With macOS Sonoma, desktop widgets unlock a new way to personalise the Mac and get more done, while stunning new screen savers, big updates to video conferencing and Safari, along with optimised gaming make the Mac experience better than ever.

Widgets can be placed right on the desktop and blend seamlessly with the wallpaper while other windows are open.

Widgets also become interactive so users can complete a reminder, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks directly from the widget on their desktop, according to Apple.

With the Continuity feature, you can further customise their Mac with widgets from their iPhone.

A new selection of screen savers in macOS Sonoma features slow-motion videos of beautiful locations around the world.

macOS Sonoma brings enhanced video conferencing features that enable users to present and share their work more effectively within any video conferencing app.

Presenter Overlay displays users in front of the content they are sharing, and Reactions allow users to share how they feel with simple hand gestures that trigger fun, frame-filling 3D effects like balloons, confetti, hearts, and more.

In Safari, profiles keep browsing separate between topics like work, school, and more so users can quickly switch between them.

"Private Browsing gets even better with added protection against some of the most advanced techniques used to track users — Private Browsing windows become locked when not in use and known trackers are blocked from loading,” according to Apple.

Safari users can also now add any website to the Dock as they would with an app, complete with a simplified toolbar and notifications for an app-like experience.

With the power of Apple silicon, tens of millions of Macs can run demanding games with great performance, long battery life, and breathtaking visuals.

macOS Sonoma improves the gaming experience even further with Game Mode, providing more consistent frame rates and dramatically reducing input and audio latency with wireless game controllers and AirPods.