DUBAI: Apple announced the prices for the iPhone 12 models and two iPhone 12 minis in the UAE. All the new models feature 5G-capability. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in a new design and include A14 Bionic, the most powerful phone chip from Apple.

They also feature an advanced dual-camera system, and a Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover. The newly-designed iPhone 12 models feature edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, more immersive viewing experience. Apple stated the front cover provid the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. Following are the UAE prices for the new smartphones:

Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin on Friday, October 16, with availability from Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13, the company said.

These are the US rates for the new and existing models.

Apple is keeping the same price. iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. Doubling starting capacity to 128GB — 256/512GB. Pro Max starts at $1,099. iPhone 12 and Pro available for pre-order Friday October 16, and available October 23. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro Max available for pre-order November 6, shipping November 13.

The A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new "computational photography" features, with what Apple says is the highest quality video in a smartphone. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in five aluminum finishes — including blue, green, black, white, and red.

The latest models have a new system for optical image stabilisation. It's called a sensor-shift approach, which stabilises the sensor rather than the lens. This gives it 87% improvement in low light. The new wide sensor is 47% larger with 1.7 micron pixels.

Showing a film with a professional cinematographer talking about how the "next great film director is already making movies" with an iPhone.