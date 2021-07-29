Image Credit: Supplied

With the Asus ExpertBook series, you find an unrivaled solution for today’s fast-paced world. The new ExpertBook B9400 inherits an impressive feature-set to do just that. Not only is it the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, but it also packs the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor with built-in Iris Xe graphics and all-day battery life.

Lightest 14-inch business laptop

To achieve a 1.01kg lightweight chassis, the lid and base of the ExpertBook B9400 is made of magnesium lithium alloy. With CNC-milling also part of the manufacturing process, you get a more precise and tighter assembly, going together with the machine’s MIL-STD-810H certification. This military-grade reliability allows the laptop to withstand rough usage without breaking a sweat.

But it is not just about power with the ExpertBook B9400. Asus has gone for an architecture-inspired design on the machine by introducing distinctive edges on its corners. Compared to the traditional image of plain and boring business laptops, the ExpertBook B9400 sports an elegant and stylish look, especially with its Star Black finish.

Image Credit: Supplied

Built for performance and security

The ExpertBook B9400 features a 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Full HD NanoEdge display with incredibly slim 4mm bezels. This provides a 94 per-cent screen-to-body ratio and essentially fits a 14-inch panel into a 13-inch chassis. Complimenting this, you have an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and up to dual 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD support to meet your requirements. Despite the thin design, Asus has also ensured that the machine stays quiet and cool during usage.

As a business laptop, enterprise-grade security is of utmost priority. The ExpertBook B9400 has an integrated HD camera working with Microsoft Windows Hello. You also find a web-camera shield for privacy alongside a fingerprint sensor for a safer and faster way to sign in. An option for TPM 2.0 is also available for enterprise fleet management and security.

Image Credit: Supplied

Usage experience and connectivity

Thanks to its ErgoLift hinge, the ExpertBook B9400 is comfortable to use. It features a full-sized backlit keyboard that is spill resistance with keys that have a 0.15mm dish-shaped indentation and 1.5mm of key travel. Together, these features improve typing accuracy and replicate the comfort of using a traditional desktop PC. For those who want number-pad support, you find NumberPad 2.0 where the laptop’s Windows Precision Touchpad becomes a convenient tool to enter numbers, on top of its support for an array of gestures.

The super-thin design of the ExpertBook 9400 also maintains a good set I/O options. Alongside wireless connectivity such as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth, the machine sports two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Kensington lock and a micro-HDMI port which can be used to for wired Ethernet with the RJ-45 adapter included in the box.

Even when it comes to battery life, the ExpertBook 9400 has you covered with a 66Whr cell. This allows users to work for an entire day without needing to recharge. Moreover, you also find a fast charge function that can take that battery from 1 per-cent to 60 per-cent in just under 40 minutes.

Availability and pricing