Apple iPhone Xr Image Credit: Apple

San Francisco: Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker report has claimed that Apple's iPhone XR dominated the global smartphone market in 2019.

Apple shipped an estimated 46.3 million iPhone XR units across 2019, while the iPhone 11, the new Apple mid-ranger, managed 37.3 million shipments in 2019.

"Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running," Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia said in a statement.

"By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the iPhone XR," Hong added.

While Apple accounted for first place and second place, Samsung rounded out the top 5 with the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 attaining shipments of 30.3 million, 24.2 million and 23.1 million units respectively.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max was the sixth most popular smartphone with 17.6 million shipments, followed by the iPhone 8 at 17.4 million.